Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab govt issues advisory, asks industry not to sack workers, reduce wages

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 15:27 IST
Punjab govt issues advisory, asks industry not to sack workers, reduce wages

The Punjab government has issued an advisory to industries and commercial establishments in the state, asking them not to terminate employees or deduct their wages, as non-essential factories remain shut due to a countrywide lockdown to combat coronavirus. Any employee who takes leave due to the COVID-19 pandemic should be treated on duty as also the workers of factories or units made non-operational by any government order over coronavirus, the advisory said. Principal Secretary (Labour) V K Janjua said the department felt that termination of workforce or deduction in their salaries would hamper the morale of workers in this fight to contain the virus. “We have issued an advisory,” he told PTI on Sunday.

Notably, on Saturday, reports emerged from neighbouring Haryana about migrant workers setting out on foot to go back to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. All modes of transport have been suspended due to the countrywide lockdown announced on March 24. In the advisory, the labour department has asked all employers, owners of factories, shops and commercial establishments not to terminate the services or deduct the wages of their workers, particularly casual or contractual ones.

“If any employee/worker of such unit takes leave due to this pandemic (coronavirus), he may be treated as on duty without any deduction in wages for this period. If the place of employment has been made non-operational due to Covid-19 by any order/advisory of the government, the employee of such unit should be deemed to be on duty,” said an advisory. The advisory noted that the consistent efforts of the government urging people to stay at home in the wake of coronavirus outbreak would “constraint workers to report for work”.

“There may be some cases that on this pretext, the employees may dispense with the services of the workers or force the workers/ employees to go on leave without wages/salaries,” the advisory said. “The termination of employees from job or reduction in wages in the current scenario would further deepen the crisis and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employees/workers but also hamper their morale to combat this epidemic,” said advisory. Meanwhile, the state industry representatives expressed apprehension that workers in Punjab might also start leaving the state as has been reported from Haryana or other parts of the country. “Workers want to quit Punjab because they are now worried about their closed ones back home at their native places because of coronavirus. In case, workers start leaving the state, it is going to be a big crisis for the industry,” said Ludhiana based United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association president D S Chawla, adding that Ludhiana alone has 10 lakh labourers.

Chawla said the industry wants the state government to take appropriate steps to retain the labour force in the state. Meanwhile, on Saturday, wages of around 30,000 labourers in Jalandhar district were released after a senior police officer met industrialists and requested them to do so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

Congress councillor, party workers give food to needy in Amritsar

Congress councillor Monika Sharma along with party workers and NGOs distributed food to the needy here on Sunday amid lockdown due to the coronavirus. BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Friday started a Roti Bank here and appealed to the people to s...

COVID-19: AI pilots' union asks DGCA to temporarily suspend breath anlayser tests

After SpiceJet announced that one of its pilots has tested positive for COVID-19, an Air India pilots union on Sunday asked aviation regulator DGCA to temporarily suspend breath analyser BA test, saying the machine for it remains the same a...

New leasing of office, retail spaces may take hit in short-term due to lockdown

Indias commercial real estate, which has been performing well for last few years despite slowdown in the property market, is likely to be impacted due to nationwide lockdown as market experts see short-term affect on demand-supply of office...

National Inter-State Athletics C'ships in June postponed as AFI decides to prepare new calendar

The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship scheduled to be held in June has been postponed after the national federation on Sunday decided to frame a new calendar following the suspension of global sporting events due to the COV...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020