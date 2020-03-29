Five stranded Pakistani citizens return home via Attari-Wagah border crossing

Five Pakistan nationals, who were stuck in India following closure of border crossings due to coronavirus cases, returned home on Sunday via the Attari-Wagah border point. The Pakistani citizens, Chaudhary Muhammad Ashfaq, Nighat Mukhtar, Yasir Mukhtar, Muhammad Khalid and Chaudhry Muhammad Asif, came to India on medical visas and were stranded in Delhi and Noida following imposition of travel restrictions, a spokesperson in the Pakistan High Commission said.

He said the five persons successfully returned to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border. India closed the border crossing points and restricted operation of international passenger flights earlier this month as part of efforts to check the spread of coronavirus.

Earlier, four stranded Pakistan nationals, including a 12-year-old boy, Sabeeh Sheeraz, and his parents and grandfather, were repatriated via the Attari-Wagah border on March 20. The official said Pakistan High Commission has been in close contact with the Indian side as well as authorities in Islamabad to ensure expeditious and safe return of stranded Pakistanis.

"In close coordination with both Indian and Pakistan sides, the Mission is making all-out efforts for early return of the remaining Pakistan nationals stranded in India," the spokesperson said. He said the High Commission continues to monitor the safety and well-being of stranded Pakistani citizens and is providing them all possible assistance.

The number of Pakistani citizens stranded in India is not immediately known..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.