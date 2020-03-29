Lockdown: Man held for alarmist FB post in the name of MP CM

A 30-year-old man was arrestedin Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday for uploading a fakeand alarmist Facebook post in the name of Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan in connection with the lockdown in placefor the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said

Durgesh Bhadoria, in his post in the name of the CM,said "all the homes will be locked from April 1 and anyonefound outdoors will be shot", after which he was arrested,said City Superintendent of Police Ravi Bhadoria

"He was arrested under provisions of the IPC and isbeing questioned. He claims to be a BJP functionary," theofficer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

