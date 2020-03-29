Man arrested in Tripura for spreading rumours on COVID-19

A 27-year-old medical representative was arrested from Badharghat area here on Sunday for spreading rumours on the social media on COVID-19, police said. He put up a social media post claiming that one person has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tripura, an officer said.

The man has been booked under sections of the Tripura Police Act, 2007, the officer said. No coronavirus case has been reported in the state so far, health officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

