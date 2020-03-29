Lockdown: Cong asks party workers to step up efforts to mitigate suffering of migrant labourers

The Congress on Sunday asked party workers to step up efforts to mitigate the suffering of migrant labourers due to the nationwide lockdown and increase its presence at the grassroots level. During a meeting of Congress leaders from across the country held via videoconferencing, concerns were raised over the exodus of migrant workers, who have been rendered jobless and forced to return to their native villages.

The meeting was attended by 82 party leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ahmed Patel, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal Venugopal, AICC general secretary, organisation, said it is necessary to ensure food and essential services are provided to migrant labourers and Congress workers will work towards it. It was decided that the exodus of migrant workers should be taken up seriously and a solution to this crisis be sought in coordination with the respective state governments, he said.

Venugopal said Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and the AICC Communication Department have been continuously urging the Centre to urgently intervene in this grave matter through letters, social media posts, press releases and statements. Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) presidents have been asked to step up efforts to speak to all MPs, MLAs and MLCs with instructions to reach out to the distressed sections and help the people in need, he said.

In states like Maharashtra and Kerala, where maximum COVID-19 cases have been reported, the PCCs were asked to put in place a plan of action to resolve all hardships being faced by people, he added. Venugopal said PCC chiefs have been asked to exhort party workers to help as many distressed people as possible.

In states like Kerala, community kitchens have also been set up by the party at district, panchayat and block levels, he said. As many trucks carrying supplies are not being allowed inside Kerala, state CLP leader requested the AICC to take up the issue to pressure the state and central governments to let them enter, he added.

Venugopal also asked the PCCs to increase the ground-level presence of the Congress. They were advised to set up a strong monitoring system in the states and ensure the party's presence everywhere, he said.

It was suggested that a control room should be set up in every state, besides having a central control room, he said, adding that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi need to interact with party workers and general public on a regular basis. "As a lockdown has been imposed in states, the PCCs were advised to ask the state governments to issue passes for party workers for distribution of food and medicine kits," the senior Congress leader said.

