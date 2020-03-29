RSS gives food packets, grocery kits to poor in Nagpur

In view of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of COVID-19, RSS volunteers here are working round the clock to help the poor people of the city by providing food packets and grocery kits to them. "The RSS is working as a team here. Its 'Lok Kalyan Samiti' is here at the city level. In Nagpur, there are 12 divisions (Bhag) and 38 'Nagar.' A centre has been established in every 'Nagar' where through workers and other volunteers, rice and pulses are being collected and packed. We are trying to send these packets to the needy," said Abhishek Mishra, Pracharak, Sewa Vibhag.

"A team of 'Youths for Sewa' is also deployed...we have made viral six names on social media. Through these, whatever calls we get, we are trying to solve them," he added. Mishra said that even blood donation camps are being run and around 15-20 people are donating blood every day.

"There are homes where there are no cooking cylinders. Some cook food on wood. So, they can't do it right now. So, for them we are delivering food packets," said Mishra. Locals praised the RSS volunteers for their service.

"They are doing a good service. For three days, we have been getting food in the morning and evening. They are helping us a lot," an elderly woman said. "I asked for medicines. They gave us that too. We are not cooking food in our homes," said another person.

India has so far reported 1024 positive cases of COVID-19 including 901 active cases, 96 cured and 27 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

