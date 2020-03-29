Positive COVID-19 cases rises to 7 in Uttarakhand

With a new case of COVID-19, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 7, Uttarakhand government informed on Sunday.

"A 47-year-old man has tested positive for COVID-19 today. The total number of positive cases in the state now rises to 7, of which 3 have been discharged after they tested negative," government informed.

The Central government had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus that has left several thousand dead globally. In India, the virus has infected 1024 people so far. (ANI)

