Community kitchen in Mathura feeding the needy

Lucknow, Mar 29 PTI) Congress leader Pradeep Mathur and other social activists in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district have transformed a food service organisation into a community kitchen amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. A group of Congress workers have converted 'Maa ki Rasoi', a food service organisation, into a community kitchen.

"As soon as the nationwide lockdown was announced, we promptly converted it to a community kitchen," Mathur told PTI on Sunday. The Congress leader said a food packet consists of rice, roti and vegetables. "So far, we have distributed 1500 packets in Mathura," he added.

Food packets are also being distributed to those stranded in various parts of city, the daily-wage labourers, Mathur said, adding that social distancing was strictly adhered to while distributing the packets. "Now, we will also try to provide ration to the needy," he said.

Social activists Prashant Agarwal (who runs Maa ki Rasoi along with Mathur), Prahlad Khandelwal, Vipin Singhal and Umesh Sharma are also involved in the community kitchen, said Mathur, who is the former Congress legislative party leader in Assembly. He urged the state government to allow entry of wheat-harvesting machines in the state from other states, adding that farmers should apply for the machine at the office of the district magistrate. PTI NAV HMB

