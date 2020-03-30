Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt fast-tracks up to $1m to help Air NZ move freight flight

Phil Twyford says it’s crucial that trade in vital goods such as medical supplies and food continues to flow freely during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 30-03-2020 07:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 07:20 IST
Govt fast-tracks up to $1m to help Air NZ move freight flight
Phil Twyford says tonight’s Air NZ flight will be loaded with time-sensitive New Zealand exports and will return carrying essential goods and equipment. Image Credit: Flickr

The Government has fast-tracked up to $1 million to help Air New Zealand move urgent freight to and from New Zealand, with the first flight to Shanghai leaving tonight, Transport Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

Phil Twyford says it's crucial that trade in vital goods such as medical supplies and food continues to flow freely during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

"Our Government has moved quickly to ensure New Zealand has the supplies it needs and to back our exporters.

"We are stepping in to make sure our exporters can get their goods to market so they can continue to support jobs and the economy," he says.

This fast-tracked funding is part of the Government's $600 million aviation support package to help New Zealand exporters and importers, and minimize the impacts of COVID-19 on the aviation sector.

Phil Twyford says tonight's Air NZ flight will be loaded with time-sensitive New Zealand exports and will return carrying essential goods and equipment.

"We are focusing on maintaining good stocks of all essential medicines, equipment, and critical products. By supporting the aviation sector, our Government is keeping open key air channels to international markets.

"There is a huge demand right now for air freight from both our importers and exporters. In normal times Air NZ relies on a mix of passenger and air freight revenue to maintain its operations. However, COVID-19 has almost completely eliminated revenue from passenger services for airlines worldwide.

"That's why we agreed to provide variable top-up funding for international air freight movements to make sure the flights are financially viable.

"This is one of a number of funding arrangements we're rolling out to support New Zealand's aviation system and I will be making further announcements shortly," Phil Twyford says.

The day-to-day arrangements with Air NZ are being managed by New Zealand Trade and Enterprise, who are also working with exporters and government agencies to ensure the right capacity is available at the right times.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's attack on GM over ventilators quickly turns to praise

President Donald Trump, who excoriated General Motors Co on Friday and invoked emergency powers to compel the production of badly needed ventilators to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, has abruptly shifted gears to praise the automaker.Gene...

Tower Insurance lodges proceedings against EQC to rectify building issues

Tower Insurance Tower today advised it has lodged formal proceedings against the EQC for the recovery of money owed to Tower for rectifying building issues on EQCs behalf.Following the Canterbury earthquakes, an unprecedented number of clai...

Olde Berry Farm ordered to pay $76,532 for employment law breaches

Olde Berry Farm Limited and its director were ordered by the Employment Relations Authority ERA to pay 76,532 for employment law breaches uncovered by the Labour Inspectorate.The business was ordered to pay 50,000 in penalties and 16,532 in...

Cloud9 continues to roll in North America Spring Split

Cloud9 finished round-robin play on Sunday with its fifth straight victory as they continued to shine during the Week 9 of League of Legends North America League Championship Series LCS Spring Split action. The latest victory came against E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020