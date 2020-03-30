Left Menu
Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:03 IST
Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS4 AP-VIRUS-CASES AP reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23 Amaravati: The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 23 with two more persons testing positive since last night. .

MDS9 TN-VIRUS-CM-LD CASES COVID-19: Tamil Nadu sees spike of 17 new cases, tally now 67 Chennai: In a spike, as many as 17 people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest so far in a single day in Tamil Nadu and there are totally 67 positive cases, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. . MDS10 TN-VIRUS-PUROHIT TN Governor donates Rs 1 Cr each to PM's relief fund, TN CM relief fund Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has donated Rs one crore each to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund of Tamil Nadu, the Raj Bhavan said. .

MDS13 PD-VIRUS-LD ASSEMBLY Puducherry Assembly adopts vote-on-account, adjourns sine die Puducherry: The Puducherry Assembly on Monday adopted a vote-on-account bill during a brief session to meet the expenditure for the first three months of the financial year even as the union territory is in lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus. . MDS8 KL-VIRUS-LD PROHIBITORY ORDERS Prohibitory orders issued in Kottayam, day after migrant workers stage stir Kottayam: Kerala police on Monday launched a massive crackdown on rumour-mongers and instigators of unrest, a day after a village here witnessed a massive protest by migrant workers violatingthe 21-day lockdown announced by the Centre to curb the spread of coronavirus.PTI SS SS PTI PTI PTI.

From 'best prepared' to postponed: Tokyo 2020's rocky road

Olympic officials regularly lauded Tokyo as the best prepared host city they had seen. But no one could have planned for the coronavirus pandemic that has forced an unprecedented postponement of the 2020 Games. And while organisers won prai...

Ramp up testing facilities to check coronavirus spread: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday urged government to ramp up testing facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection and immediately provide personal protection equipment to doctors and paramedical staff to help ...

Coronavirus: 31 Indians, including diplomats land in Delhi from Kabul, sent to quarantine facility

A special flight from Afghanistan carrying 31 Indians, including diplomats and ITBP personnel, landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and the passengers were sent to a quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, offic...

25 COVID-19 cases in Sangli a 'punishment' for Patil: BJP

Maharashtra BJP spokesman Avdhut Wagh has sought to link state minister Jayant Patils criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lockdown announcement to 25 people contracting coronavirus in his assembly constituency in Sangli district....
