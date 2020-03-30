Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS4 AP-VIRUS-CASES AP reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23 Amaravati: The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 23 with two more persons testing positive since last night. .

MDS9 TN-VIRUS-CM-LD CASES COVID-19: Tamil Nadu sees spike of 17 new cases, tally now 67 Chennai: In a spike, as many as 17 people tested positive for coronavirus, the highest so far in a single day in Tamil Nadu and there are totally 67 positive cases, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. . MDS10 TN-VIRUS-PUROHIT TN Governor donates Rs 1 Cr each to PM's relief fund, TN CM relief fund Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has donated Rs one crore each to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund of Tamil Nadu, the Raj Bhavan said. .

MDS13 PD-VIRUS-LD ASSEMBLY Puducherry Assembly adopts vote-on-account, adjourns sine die Puducherry: The Puducherry Assembly on Monday adopted a vote-on-account bill during a brief session to meet the expenditure for the first three months of the financial year even as the union territory is in lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus. . MDS8 KL-VIRUS-LD PROHIBITORY ORDERS Prohibitory orders issued in Kottayam, day after migrant workers stage stir Kottayam: Kerala police on Monday launched a massive crackdown on rumour-mongers and instigators of unrest, a day after a village here witnessed a massive protest by migrant workers violatingthe 21-day lockdown announced by the Centre to curb the spread of coronavirus.PTI SS SS PTI PTI PTI.

