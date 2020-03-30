Left Menu
Development News Edition

DStv to launch new channel to bring Easter services during lockdown

With religious leaders heeding the call by the President, the channel further enhances the positive response received from the religious sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:20 IST
DStv to launch new channel to bring Easter services during lockdown
The Africa Easter Channel will be broadcast in collaboration with the renowned TBN Africa, on DStv Channel 343. Image Credit: Pixabay

Various religious groupings will be able to tune in to their Easter services during the COVID-19 lockdown from the comfort of their homes, thanks to a collaboration between the Communications Department and the Multichoice Group.

In response to a call from the Communications and Digital Technologies Department to assist the religious sector during the lockdown, DStv will launch a new pop-up channel catering for various Christian groupings.

The channel, named Africa Easter Channel, is expected to launch on Good Friday, on 9 April 2020.

The Africa Easter Channel will be broadcast in collaboration with the renowned TBN Africa, on DStv Channel 343.

Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni- Abrahams had made a call for MultiChoice to set up a dedicated pop-up channel for various religious groups in the country during the country's first Easter Weekend under lockdown.

On 23 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced various measures - including a 21-day nationwide lockdown - to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 virus. The current restrictions due to the global pandemic will see South Africans staying at home during the Easter Weekend.

As such, the Africa Easter Channel's offering of music and sermons is bound to keep DStv viewers engaged and fulfilled during the four days of the channel going live.

The channel will broadcast until Easter Monday, 13 April.

Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams welcomed this intervention. "Communications and digital technologies will play an important role during this disaster period and beyond.

"We, therefore, appreciate MultiChoice's response to our call for an industry-wide intervention to ensure that religious programming, especially over the Easter weekend, is produced and accessible to millions of South Africans utilizing alternative means," she said.

With religious leaders heeding the call by the President, the channel further enhances the positive response received from the religious sector.

MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela said: "We are happy to have immediately responded to the Minister's call to assist millions of South African worshippers who regard Easter as a pivotal period of worship.

"As a responsible broadcaster, we are more than happy to partner with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies as we afford worshippers to observe Easter from the comfort of their homes."

Popular gospel artists such as Lebo Sekgobela, Dr. Tumi, Hillsong, William McDowell, and Rebecca Malope will feature prominently on the channel's scheduling, which will also include churches such as Methodist, Anglican, and Catholic.

"We have responded to this call by partnering with churches, and some of the biggest gospel artists to bring you the best Easter worship experience to as many viewers as possible," said TBN Africa Managing Director Lucky Mbiko.

Also, recorded messages submitted by the churches will be broadcast on the channel.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

From 'best prepared' to postponed: Tokyo 2020's rocky road

Olympic officials regularly lauded Tokyo as the best prepared host city they had seen. But no one could have planned for the coronavirus pandemic that has forced an unprecedented postponement of the 2020 Games. And while organisers won prai...

Ramp up testing facilities to check coronavirus spread: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday urged government to ramp up testing facilities to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 infection and immediately provide personal protection equipment to doctors and paramedical staff to help ...

Coronavirus: 31 Indians, including diplomats land in Delhi from Kabul, sent to quarantine facility

A special flight from Afghanistan carrying 31 Indians, including diplomats and ITBP personnel, landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and the passengers were sent to a quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, offic...

25 COVID-19 cases in Sangli a 'punishment' for Patil: BJP

Maharashtra BJP spokesman Avdhut Wagh has sought to link state minister Jayant Patils criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over lockdown announcement to 25 people contracting coronavirus in his assembly constituency in Sangli district....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020