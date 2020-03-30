Delhi police retired officers' association donates Rs 3 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

The Delhi Police Retired Gazetted Officers Association on Monday donated Rs 3 lakh to the relief fund announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country

"We appeal to citizens to abide by the law and cooperate with the concerned authorities concerned by following the restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus," said Jaipal Singh, secretary, the Delhi Police Retired Gazetted Officers Association. On Saturday, Modi announced setting up of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.