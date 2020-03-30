All staff of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal to donate 1-day salary to PM CARES Fund

In view of the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 which has engulfed the entire world and has posed severe health and economic ramifications for our country, a public charitable trust under the name of 'Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund)' has been set up under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of India, as announced in the 'News Updates' on the official website of PMINDIA on 28th March 2020, and also published by the Press Information Bureau in its Release ID 1608851 dated 28th March 2020. An appeal has, therefore, been made to donate generously to the above fund to deal with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like the one posed by COVID-19 pandemic and to provide relief to the affected.

In light of the above, it has been decided in consultation with all the Vice Presidents of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal to contribute one day's salary to the PM CARES Fund in respect of all officers and staff of the ITAT viz., President, Vice Presidents, Members, Registry Officers, and other staff to help the nation in fighting the ongoing pandemic.

As an institution that recognizes its social and national responsibilities, the ITAT, in an announcement issued today by its President Justice P.P. Bhatt, has also urged its other stakeholders to contribute generously to the PM CARES Fund. The donations to this Fund have been made exempt from income tax under Section 80(G) of the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

(With Inputs from PIB)

