TN Minister explains reasons on 21 day lockdown

Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar has appealed to people to stay indoors and said the 21 day lockdown as announced by the Centre and State governments was to contain the spread of coronavirus among the people. Baskar recalled the announcement made by the State government that it gradually declared lockdown after initially stopping movement of vehicles between states and districts for 21 days.

"But why this 21 day (lockdown)? it is very important. According to experts from World Health Organisation, the incubation period of the virus will be for 14 days and if somebody gets affected it will be for another seven days. If we stay ourselves indoors for 21 days we can prevent the spread of this virus", he said in a video-message shared in his official social media account.

Substantiating his point, Baskar said the current trend of reporting positive cases of COVID19 in Tamil Nadu was among patients who either travelled abroad or contracted the infection from others who had an overseas travel history. "After analysing all these issues, we are repeatedly asking you to stay at home during this 21 days," he said.

The Minister said though there is a government order directing people to stay indoors, people should extend their support on their own so that one can protect himself or herself from the virus "Through that we can prevent the spread of virus..", he said. Admitting that it was difficult for people to stay indoors for 21 days he encouraged them to read books, do exercises or yoga and spend time with family during the lockdown period.

Tamil Nadu government on March 26 extended the lockdown to April 14 in line with the announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its move to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State. The lockdown as announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami on March 23 was originally scheduled to be in force till March 31.

