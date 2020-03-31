Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cops warn against false info on COVID-19 on April Fool's Day

PTI | Pune | Updated: 31-03-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 00:42 IST
Cops warn against false info on COVID-19 on April Fool's Day

Police on Monday asked people in Pune district of Maharashtra not to spread rumours or false information regarding coronavirus in the name of April Fool's Day jokes or pranks on social media. The Pune rural police have issued a notification in this regard.

The notification warned of penal action under section 188 of the IPC if a person is found circulating misinformation and rumours related to the deadly disease on social media platforms. Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) prescribes punishment for disobeying any order duly promulgated by a public servant. The punishment includes imprisonment for a term which may extend up to six months, or with fine which may extend to Rs 1,000, or both.

"On April 1, as a custom people, friends, relatives play harmless pranks with each other by spreading hoax among each other. "However, in the current situation when a lockdown is in force to contain the spread of coronavirus, people should not spread any such information or messages or rumour regarding virus and lockdown on social media which can create confusion among people and may lead to violation of lockdown," stated NarayanShirgaonkar, sub-divisional police officer, Pune rural police, in the notification.

He said people found spreading misinformation and hoaxes will be penalised under IPC section 188. "Even the administrators of messaging applications should caution the group members on the issue and change the settings to "admin only", the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Italy to extend coronavirus lockdown until Easter as new cases fall

Italys government on Monday said it would extend its nationwide lockdown measures against a coronavirus outbreak, due to end on Friday, at least until the Easter season in April, as the number of new infections declines. The evaluation was ...

Placido Domingo disputes coronavirus complications, says he's at home and fine

Spanish tenor Placido Domingo on Monday played down media reports that he was hospitalized with the coronavirus, saying he was at home and feeling fine. In a statement on his Facebook page, the opera singer and conductor said there had been...

Merkel again tests negative for coronavirus

Chancellor Angela Merkels third coronavirus test has come back negative but the German leader will stay in home quarantine for the coming days, her spokesman said Monday. Merkel, 65, has been in self-isolation at her Berlin flat for just ov...

France reports record 418 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

France on Monday reported its highest daily number of deaths since the coronavirus epidemic began, saying 418 more people had died in hospital to bring the toll to 3,024There are now 20,946 people hospitalised in France with COVID-19, with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020