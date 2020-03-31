Azerbaijan says no plans to change 2020 oil output -RIA cites energy ministry

Azerbaijan is not planning to change its oil production plans for 2020, despite the collapse of an OPEC+ output deal earlier this month, the RIA news agency cited the country's energy ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Cooperation with OPEC+ oil producers will continue, the ministry said.

