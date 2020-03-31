Azerbaijan says no plans to change 2020 oil output -RIA cites energy ministry

Azerbaijan says no plans to change 2020 oil output -RIA cites energy ministryReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-03-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 15:02 IST
Azerbaijan is not planning to change its oil production plans for 2020, despite the collapse of an OPEC+ output deal earlier this month, the RIA news agency cited the country's energy ministry as saying on Tuesday.
Cooperation with OPEC+ oil producers will continue, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Azerbaijan