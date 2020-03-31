MP Raj Bhawan kitchen prepares food for lockdown-affected

The kitchen in Madhya Pradesh's Raj Bhawan is being utilised to make 100 food packets every day which is then distributed to the lockdown-affected through the Bhopal Municipal Corporation. A state official said Governor Lalji Tandon not only inspected the items that were placed in the food packets but even tasted samples to ensure it was of the best quality.

"He said cleanliness should be maintained and directed that the eatables of be of highest purity. He also checked their packing and sanitisation process," the official said. "It is our duty to ensure no one goes hungry during this crisis brought about by the coronavirus outbreak," said Tandon.

He asked mohalla and utsav (colony and festival) committees to help needy people in their areas by providing food and medicines during this period..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

