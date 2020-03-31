Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweet shop owners want outlets to open in morning hours, urge govt to change timing

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 19:41 IST
Sweet shop owners want outlets to open in morning hours, urge govt to change timing

The apex body of sweet shop owners on Tuesday requested West Bengal government to allow the outlets to open for five hours in the morning hours during the lockdown period, instead of the stipulated four hours in the afternoon. In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Joint Secretary of Paschimbanga Mistanna Byabosayee Samiti Jagannath Ghosh thanked her for thinking about the huge financial losses faced by them and allowing them to open their establishments for four hours from March 31 but expressed misgivings about the timing.

"The timings mentioned in the government order - 12 noon to 4 pm - may not help us economically as there are very few people on the road and the sweets manufactured will remain unsold," Ghosh said in the letter. The association urged Banerjee to consider rescheduling the time from 8 am to 1 pm when more people go to markets and groceries and the sweet makers will be able to sell their products.

Ghosh said very few shops opened for four hours on Tuesday noon across the state and reported poor sales. One of the office-bearers of the association, Dhiman Das said, "The association will ensure employees and customers follow all guidelines for the prevention of COVID-19 infection." The West Bengal government in an order on Monday said sweetmeat shops may remain open during the lockdown period from 12 noon to 4 pm everyday from March 31 with the minimum number of staff only for take-away and packed items.

The ubiquitous "rosogolla", "sondesh" and "misti doi" have been off the platters of the sweet-toothed Bengalis during the unprecedented lockdown over the coronavirus threat. Besides the sweet shop owners, those who supply milk to them are also staring at huge losses.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Urgent need for states to align policy with 'Right of Way' rules: TAIPA

Data consumption has surged 30 per cent with businesses switching to work-from-home amid the coronavirus outbreak, and there is an urgent need for states to align their policies with Centres Right of Way rules, industry body TAIPA said on T...

Swiggy establishes COVID-19 relief fund for delivery partners, their families

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has set up a relief fund called Swiggy Hunger Savior Covid Relief Fund for the safety and welfare of its delivery partners and their families. The corpus for the fund will be cre...

Soccer-FIFA working on "Football Marshall plan" for virus impact

FIFA are working on the details of a Football Marshall plan to deal with the financial fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic, which will almost certainly result in them dipping into their 2.7 billion reserves.World soccers governing body h...

IMF secures loans from members to bolster lending

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday its members have agreed to renew arrangements ensuring the fund has lending firepower, especially as the coronavirus pandemic creates a demand for financing. This action is part of a broader pack...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020