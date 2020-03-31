Set up toll free numbers to help senior citizens during lockdown: J-K BJP to govt

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Tuesday appealed to the authorities to set up toll free numbers to help senior citizens living alone in the Union Territory during the ongoing lockdown imposed to combat coronavirus. BJP national vice-president Avinash Rai Khanna has appealed to the government of India and the Jammu and Kashmir administration to issue toll free numbers at sub-division level to provide required help to the senior citizens.

Khanna said that in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, the governments at the Centre and in the UT are tirelessly making efforts for the safety and well-being of the people, and the senior citizens need to be taken care in case of any emergency. For this purpose, toll free numbers would prove to be helpful for them, he said.

Khanna said adequate arrangements should be made to provide immediate help to the senior citizens seeking help on these numbers. Khanna also appealed to the people to strictly follow the preventive measures and cooperate with the administration in the fight against deadly virus.

