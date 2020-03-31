Maha: Two booked for housing 10 foreign nationals at mosque

A case was registered against two functionaries of a mosque in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district for allegedly allowing 10 foreign nationals to stay in its premises during the COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Tuesday. The police, who were on patrolling duty on Monday, found 10 foreign nationals inside Bhaldar mosque also known as Markaz Masjid in Nevasa, an official said.

The foreigners, who hail from Ghana, Dakar, Djibouti and Benin, were staying in the masjid since before the lockdown was imposed, he said. The men were shifted to a nearby hospital and their swab samples were taken for testing, he added.

An offence was registered against two trustees of the mosque under section 188 (disobeying an order issued by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Epidemics Diseases Act 1897, the official said..

