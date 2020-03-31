More than 1 lakh Sangh volunteers working on ground to help poor and needy: RSS informs PM

Amid the countrywide lockdown to contain coronavirus, more than one lakh Sangh volunteers are working on the ground and providing food, medicines and essentials at 10,000 places across the country, RSS's general secretary Suresh (Bhaiyya ji) Joshi is learnt to have informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The information was shared by Joshi, who is the Sarkaryavah (executive head) of the RSS, with the prime minister during his interaction with spiritual and social leaders on Monday, sources in the Sangh said.

According to the sources, Joshi told the PM that more than one lakh Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers are working on the ground across the country and the relief activities have already reached more than one million people. He also said Sangh workers are providing essentials, food and medicine at more than 10,000 places.

He assured the prime minister that the RSS is fully geared up and responding to the crisis that the country is facing in wake of the lockdown imposed by the government to tackle coronavirus. RSS-affiliate Sewa Bharti which focuses on community work has been helping daily wagers and labourers in Delhi by providing them food and other essentials.

Volunteers of Sewa Bharti are operating kitchens at various locations in the national capital to cook food and distributing it among the needy, a Sangh functionary said. Modi held a video-conference with social and spiritual leaders on Monday including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Jaggi Vasudev, Baba Ramdev and spiritual leaders from the Sikh and Christian communities.

