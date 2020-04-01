Left Menu
Development News Edition

43 new coronavirus cases reported in AP, tally rises to 87

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-04-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 11:33 IST
43 new coronavirus cases reported in AP, tally rises to 87
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 43 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday night, taking the overall count to 87 in the state, the government said. Most of these cases relate to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.

West Godavari district, which did not have a single COVID-19 case till Tuesday, recorded 13 positive cases while Kadapa district too reported 15. Five new cases were added in Chittoor district, four in Prakasam, two in East Godavari, SPS Nellore and one each in Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts, according to the latest bulletin of the Medical and Health Department.

In all 373 samples were tested since 9 pm on Tuesday and 330 of them turned negative till 9 am on Wednesday, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Discrimination amid pandemic, Pakistan refuses to give food to Hindus as Covid-19 rages

The world is united in fighting against Covid-19 pandemic but for Pakistan, religious discrimination remains a top priority amidst this global crisis. The countrys Hindus and Christian minorities are not being given food supplies by authori...

VP, PM extend greetings on Odisha day New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI)  Vice President M Venkaiah Naid'

New Delhi, Apr 1 PTI&#160;Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings on Utkal Dibasa, the statehood day of OdishaGreetings to the people of Odisha on Utkal Divas. The nation has always b...

Dillip Kumar Patel takes charge as Director (HR) of NTPC

State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said Dillip Kumar Patel has taken charge as Director HR from April 1. Patels appointment comes after superannuation of Saptarshi Roy from the post on March 31.&#160; Patel started his career in NTP...

FLAME University imparts education to students even during the COVID-19 pandemic

Pune Maharashtra India Apr 1 ANIHunk Golden and Media FLAME University, the pioneer of liberal education in India has successfully moved to online classes for over 200 courses, including those as diverse as calculus, psychology, finance, ec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020