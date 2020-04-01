Left Menu
Development News Edition

Utkala Dibasa observed sans celebrations in Odisha amid lockdown

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:26 IST
Utkala Dibasa observed sans celebrations in Odisha amid lockdown

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, while it was being observed sans celebrations due to the nationwide lockdown to contain spread of the novel coronavirus. The state government has put on hold all functions, including commemoration and garlanding of statues, for an indefinite period as part of measures to fight COVID-19.

Odisha was formed as a separate state on this day in 1936 when it was carved out of the combined Bengal-Bihar- Orissa province. No official programme was organised to celebrate the day and 'Rukuna Rath', which coincided with Utkala Dibasa this year, was not being held on the Grand Road here in view of the ban on congregation of more than seven persons at one place as part of social distancing measures, officials said.

The Rukuna Rath of Lord Lingaraj, the presiding deity of Bhubaneswar, is held every year on the occasion of Ashokashtami. Every year, the government and several other organisations across the state organise a host of functions to celebrate the formation day of Odisha.

In a twitter post, President Kovind greeted the people of Odisha and wished a bright, peaceful and prosperous future for the state. PM Modi tweeted, Utkala Dibasa greetings to my sisters and brothers of Odisha. Praying for Odishas constant progress and prosperity in the times to come.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also greeted the people on the states foundation day. While extending his wishes to the people, Governor Ganeshi Lal called upon all to be part of Odishas fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The chief minister in his message also emphasized the need to combat COVID-19 with firmness and determination. We Odias are known for our unity, gallantry and pride. But, it is now time to show our unity, pride and self- respect to the world and not to demonstrate out gallantry. Let us fight corona with firmness and keep ourselves and our families safe, Patnaik said in a twitter post.

So far, four people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday said they have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These r...

Nizamuddin connection: 25 attendees traced in Thane district

Authorities have so far identified at least 25 people from Mumbra in Maharashtras Thane district who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday. The area has emerged as one of the ho...

Pak Foreign Minister Qureshi discusses coronavirus crisis with Saudi counterpart

Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart during which the two leaders discussed the coronavirus pandemic and underscored the importance of collaborative endeavour...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These resources will help ena...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020