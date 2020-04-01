Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tipplers fall prey to April Fool's day prank in Karnataka town

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-04-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 13:29 IST
Tipplers fall prey to April Fool's day prank in Karnataka town

Tipplers facing a long dry phase in view of coronavirus lockdown fell prey to April Fool's day prank on social media that liquor outlets will open for a day on Wednesday and thronged a shop in Karnatakas Gadag town, only to be driven away later. People from various corners of the town to a shop on Mulagund Road queued up, apparently hoping to purchase some liquor, unware that it was a April 1 (April Fool's day) prank.

Though they were in queue in a disciplined manner, the tipplers apparently ignored the norm of social distancing and stood in close proximity to each other. The crowd included women, youth and senior citizens.

Requesting anonymity, a person who saw and shot the video of the incident told PTI: "The tipplers were speculating that the shop would open on April 1 and today a person stood in the queue. Soon others too started following him. Thus a long queue was formed but to no avail." He said those in the queue could be heard cursing the authorities for the lockdown which resulted in them not being able to get liquor. Learning about the incident, Gadag rural police personnel rushed to the spot and asked the people gathered in front of the liquor shop to disperse.

Liquor shops in Karnataka are shut ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the lockdown in order to prevent the pandemic COVID-19 from spreading further, which has claimed many lives worldwide and disrupting the normal life everywhere. Incidents of tipplers ending their lives apparently frustrated at not being able to get liquor during the lockdown have been reported in some of the southern states in the past few days.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: SC seeks Centre's reply on plea for WHO graded protective gear to medical staff

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking directions for providing WHO graded protective gear to doctors, nurses and medical staff who are treating coronavirus patients across the country. A bench of Just...

Jindal Aluminium contributes Rs 5 cr to PM CARES fund

Jindal Aluminium Ltd JAL on Wednesday said that it has contributed Rs 5 crore to Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation PM CARES fund in order to help the government fight the coronavirus pandemic in India. ...

Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation on Wednesday said they have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. These r...

Nizamuddin connection: 25 attendees traced in Thane district

Authorities have so far identified at least 25 people from Mumbra in Maharashtras Thane district who had attended a religious event in Nizamuddin area of Delhi last month, an official said on Wednesday. The area has emerged as one of the ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020