Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 Indonesians, 1 person from Kolkata and 1 from Kerala who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi quarantined in Prayagraj

Seven Indonesian nationals, one person from Kolkata and one from Kerala who had attended the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz have been put under quarantine, informed SP (City) Prayagraj, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:32 IST
7 Indonesians, 1 person from Kolkata and 1 from Kerala who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi quarantined in Prayagraj
Seven Indonesian nationals, one person from Kolkata and one from Kerala who had attended the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz have been put under quarantine. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Seven Indonesian nationals, one person from Kolkata and one from Kerala who had attended the event at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz have been put under quarantine, informed SP (City) Prayagraj, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava on Wednesday. "Seven Indonesian nationals, one person from Kolkata and one from Kerala, were found at Abdullah mosque here. During the investigation, it was found that they had attended the Markaz gathering in Delhi. These people, along with 28 people who came in contact with them, have been quarantined." he said.

"A case has also been registered against them for not informing the police on reaching here," he added. Earlier, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that the officials are not certain of the accurate number of people who participated in the event but it is being estimated that 1,500-1,700 people had assembled at the Markaz building.

The religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13 and March 15. The total number of active cases rose to 1466 in the country, while 132 people have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment, as of 9 am.

The number of deaths due to the infection also rose to 38, while one person has migrated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Writer Jack Thorne 'feeling better' after suspecting he had COVID-19

British screenwriter Jack Thorne, who suspected he had contracted coronavirus, on Wednesday said he is feeling better and might not have the disease after all. The writer, best known for his work on shows such as His Dark Materials and ...

4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, all attended Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Guwahati on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases in Assam to five, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. All the five patients had attended a congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz...

Two doctors of Safdarjung Hospital test positive for COVID-19

Two resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. Of the two doctors who were tested positive, one is a male posted at COVID-19 unit and the other is a female third-year post graduation student f...

Afghan, Taliban prisoner exchange to begin amid coronavirus

Afghanistan will release some Taliban prisoners this week as part of confidence-building measures crucial for the success of the peace deal signed between America and the Taliban to end nearly two decades of war, officials said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020