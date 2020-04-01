Left Menu
News Broadcasters Association hails SC directive for fake news crackdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:42 IST
The News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's directive that the media should report responsibly and weed out any "fake news" in social media while telecasting news on the coronavirus crisis. In a statement issued by its president Rajat Sharma, the NBA said it is also pleased to learn that a daily bulletin by the government through all media avenues, including social media and forums, will be made available to clear the doubts of people.

"This would help media immensely to clarify the doubts and enable them to do accurate reporting," the statement said. The NBA welcomed the Supreme Court order dated March 31 and agreed that the media should report responsibly and weed out any fake news in social media while telecasting news on the coronavirus crisis. The NBA appreciates that the apex court has acknowledged the freedom of the press and has stated that it does not intend to interfere with the free discussion, debate and coverage about the pandemic, the statement said.

