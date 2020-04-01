Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 43 test positive in Andhra Pradesh, state tally at 87

Andhra Pradesh saw an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 positive patients, with 43 confirmed cases noted on Wednesday. All these patients earlier attended the religious meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:53 IST
COVID-19: 43 test positive in Andhra Pradesh, state tally at 87
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh saw an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 positive patients, with 43 confirmed cases noted on Wednesday. All these patients earlier attended the religious meeting at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. Till a couple of days ago, the state witnessed a handful of COVID-19 positive patients; however, the situation changed on Monday night with 17 people testing positive.

On Tuesday evening, four more novel coronavirus cases were detected, increasing the state tally to 44. All were from Visakhapatnam and had a travel history to the Delhi Markaz event. On Wednesday morning, a surge in the COVID-19 positive numbers was further witnessed with 43 testing positve and doubling the state tally of patients infected by the deadly virus.

Between Tuesday 9 pm and Wednesday 9 am, a total of 373 cases were tested, of them 43 were confirmed positive. Among them fifteen are from Kadapa district, thirteen are from West Godavari district, five are from Chittoor district, four are from Prakasam district, two each belong to East Godavari and Prakasam district, and one each belong to Visakhapatnam and Krishna District. The chief minister has appealed to all those who went to the Delhi Markaz meeting to come forward and get tested voluntarily to contain the spread.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1637 on Tuesday.The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 38 while 133 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram engineers extend financial aid in fight against COVID-19

The engineering fraternity of Mizoram on Wednesday joined a host of politicians, corporates and other associations in extending financial help to the state government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus. The Mizoram Engineering Serv...

Govt to track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement; we gave 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police: CM Kejriwal.

Govt to track mobile phones of people under quarantine to check their movement we gave 14,345 phone numbers to Delhi Police CM Kejriwal....

IOC declares force majeure on oil purchases from Saudi, UAE, Iraq, Kuwait

Indias top oil firm IOC has declared force majeure on crude purchases from four of its biggest suppliers - Saudi Arabia, Iraq, UAE and Kuwait - as refinery run rates have been cut down in view of plummeting fuel demand following a nationwid...

ECoR sets new record in freight loading in 2019-20, posts 11 pc jump in earnings

East Coast Railway ECoR Wednesday said it has set a new record during 2019-20 by loading 200.85 million tonne of freight from its jurisdiction which is 4.73 per cent more than the previous financial year. In 2018-19 financial year, this zon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020