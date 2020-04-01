Indian Railways continues to provide food packets to needy during lockdown

Indian Railways continues to provide bulk cooked food with paper plates for lunch and food packets for dinner to needy people through base kitchens of IRCTC with the help of RPF, GRP, commercial departments of Zones, State Governments and NGOs.

Working in a team, IRCTC along with RPF and other Railway Departments in various Railway Zones is supplying cooked food with paper plates and Food Packets for dinner to needy people. While delivering the food to needy persons, social distancing and hygiene are being observed. GMs/DRMs of concerned Zone and division are also in continuous touch with IRCTC officials to enhance the outreach of these efforts of IRCTC even beyond the station vicinity to cater to the food requirements of needy people in areas surrounding the railway stations with the help of District Administrations and NGOs.

From its kitchens in New Delhi, Bangalore, Hubli, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Bhusaval, Howrah, Patna, Gaya, Ranchi, Katihar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar, Balasore, Vijaywada, Khurda, Kaadpali, Tiruchirapalli, Dhanbad, Guwahati, and Samastipur spread over various zones such as Northern, Western, Eastern, Southern, and South Central, IRCTC has so far distributed about 102,937 meals to the poor and the needy from 28th March 2020 with the help of RPF, other government departments and NGOs.

Starting with 2700 meals on 28th March, IRCTC has prepared and distributed 11530 meals on 29th March, 20487 meals on 30th, 30850 meals on 31st March and 37370 meals today at 23 locations.

The Railway Protection Force has been involved in a big way in the food distribution to needy people by Indian Railways.

• 5419 needy persons were provided food by RPF over 74 locations on 28.03.2020. In addition to food prepared in IRCTC kitchens, food for 2719 persons was sourced from the internal resources of RPF.

• 21568 needy persons were provided with food by RPF over 146 locations on 29.03.2020. In addition to food prepared in IRCTC kitchens, food for 8790 persons was sourced from internal resources of RPF while food for 4150 persons was distributed in association with NGOs.

• 30741 needy persons were provided with food by RPF over 186 locations on 30.03.2020. In addition to food prepared in IRCTC kitchens, food for 12453 persons was sourced from internal resources of RPF while food for 3746 persons was distributed in association with NGOs.

• 38045 needy persons were provided with food by RPF over 196 locations on 31.3.2020. In addition to food prepared in IRCTC kitchens, food for 14633 persons was sourced from internal resources of RPF while food for 4072 persons was distributed in association with NGOs.

Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal had also directed the officials of Indian Railways to reach out to needy people with food and other assistance to the best of their human abilities and resources. The Minister had said that Railways should widen the outreach of their efforts and go beyond the proximities of railways stations to deeper areas in consultation with district authorities and NGOs etc.

It may be noted that Indian Railways is gearing up to meet any higher demand to provide food to needy in the times of lockdown, which has been imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Indian Railways is ready for any contingency and adequate stocks of foodgrains and other raw materials are being maintained.

(With Inputs from PIB)

