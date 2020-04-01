Left Menu
13 more test positive for COVID-19 in Jaipur

Thirteen more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Ramganj Bazar in Jaipur on Wednesday, according to the Rajasthan Health Department.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thirteen more positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Ramganj Bazar in Jaipur on Wednesday, according to the Rajasthan Health Department. Al thirteen are the contacts of the first COVID-19 positive patient in Ramganj Bazar.

Earlier, 37 people, who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin area have been traced and placed under quarantine in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan Chief Medical Health Officer Pratap Singh said. The Tablighi Jamaat event has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1,637 on Wednesday, including 38 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

