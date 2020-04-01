PM discusses coronavirus situation with Maha CM

PM discusses coronavirus situation with Maha CMPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 20:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday discussed the coronavirus situation in Maharashtra -- which has the highest number of cases in the country -- with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on phone. Maharashtra has recorded 335 cases of coronavirus so far.
State officials said the prime minister urged Thackerayto step up "tracing, testing and treatment" of the persons who arrived in Mumbai and rest of the state after attending Tablighi Jamaat meet in New Delhi last month. The congregation in Nizamuddin area of the national capital was later found to have been a hotspot of coronavirus.
The PM will hold a video conference with all the chief ministers on Thursday..
