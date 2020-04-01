NPPA unit to monitor drug pricing set up in J-K

The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has set up a Price Monitoring and Resource Unit (PMRU) in Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, 11 states including Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Mizoram had PMRUs. The PMRU, a registered society, shall function under the direct control and supervision of State Drug Controller of Jammu and Kashmir and will help NPPA and State Drug Controller in ensuring availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices.

It is also expected to organise seminars, training programmes and other information, education and communication (IEC) activities in the areas of availability and affordability of medicines for all. PMRU will also collect samples of medicines, collect and analyse data and make reports with respect to availability and over-pricing of medicines for taking action under the provisions of Drug Price Control Order (DPCO).

PMRU, Jammu and Kashmir will assist NPPA and the government in checking overpricing and identifying causes and addressing local issues of shortages/hoarding in the current situation when the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

