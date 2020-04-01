21 from Odisha attended Tablighi Jamaat, 5 returned & isolated

At least 21 people from Odisha had participated in the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in coronavirus hotspot of Delhi's Nizamuddin of whom five have so far returned to the state and put in isolation to curb COVID- 19 spread, official sources said on Wednesday. While five Nizamuddin returnees have been kept in isolation in the state, 16 others remained under quarantine in other places like Delhi and Andhra Pradesh, a top official said,adding that the family members of those traced have also been put under home quarantine.

Stating that the samples of the five persons have been collected and sent for the COVID-19 test, the official said that the police was still verifying whether more people had visited the coronavirus hotspot from where the highly infectious virus spread to different parts of the country. While Odishas COVID-19 Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi confirmed return of three persons from Nizamuddin on Tuesday, one each had been traced later in the districts of Kendrapara and Jajpur.

Vishal Dev, officer on special duty in the Chief Secretarys office said: "Both IB and the Odisha police have been engaged in tracing out the persons who had attended the Nizamuddin congregation." "We have located one person while two others from the district are in Delhi. The man who has been traced is put in isolation and his family members are in home quarantine," Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma told reporters. The administration was still looking for any person who returned from Nizamuddin, he added.

Sources said the Kendrapara man, who has been put in isolation hailed from Aul and is a Moulana (religious preacher). He has been admitted to the Kendrapara district headquarters hospital. Similarly, Jajpur collector Ranjan Kumar Das said a man from Binjharpur had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi earlier this month.

"The man has been put in hospital isolation and his family members in home quarantine," the collector said adding his swab sample has been sent for the COVID-19 test. Das said the district has maintained extra vigil to the COVID-19 as Jajpur shares border with Bhadrak which has reported Odishas fourth coronavirous patient.

Meanwhile, the Koraput district administration has identified two persons from the south Odisha district, who had attended Tablighi Jamaat function in Delhis Nizamuddin. Koraput collector Madhusudan Mishra said one person from Kotpad and another from Jeypore, had taken part in the Delhi religious gathering. However, none of them had so far returned to Koraput.

"The person from Kotpad is being kept in hospital isolation in Delhi while another has been quarantined at a hospital in Guntur of Andhra Pradesh. Both of them will remain in isolation for 14 days," Mishra said. Sources said at least 21 people from districts like Khurda, Ganjam, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Koraput and Jajpur had attended the Nizamuddin religious congregation held early last month.

At least six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended the religious congregation in Delhi,have died due to coronavirus. Besides, over 20 others who had been to the religious meet have tested positive..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.