Rs 1 cr for kin of healthcare personnel if they die while treating coronavirus cases: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that financial assistance of Rs one crore will be given to the families of healthcare personnel if they lose their lives while dealing with coronavirus cases in the national capital. Interacting with doctors, the chief minister said that, at present, the Delhi government gives Rs one crore to the families of soldiers belonging to the national capital if they die in the line of duty.

"Your contribution is no less than a soldier's...if any healthcare personnel, including government or private doctors, nurses and sanitation workers, die while serving coronavirus patients, the government will give Rs one crore to their families," he said. In a tweet later, Kejriwal said, "Cabinet approves this proposal in an emergency meeting." Kejriwal's interaction with doctors came after three doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

During the interaction, most of the doctors demanded testing facilities for CO VID-19 at their respective hospitals. A doctor from GTB hospital said that testing of a COVID-19 suspect is taking around two days.

Responding to it, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government has requested the Centre to allow more testing facilities in the national capital, adding that both the governments are working in coordination. On concerns about dearth of testing kits as flagged by doctors, the chief minister said that the government is in touch with a Pune-based agency which will start delivering testing kits soon.

He was told that there is some shortage of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), Kejriwal said, adding that he would personally ensure that the issue is addressed. Kejriwal said that doctors treating COVID-19 patients are putting their lives in danger and assured them that the Delhi government will take care of their families' needs.

On Wednesday, cases of coronavirus rose to to 152 in the national capital, including 53 who attended congregation in Nizamuddin..

