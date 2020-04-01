Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIB highlights SC directive to media against unverified news capable of causing panic amid COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:33 IST
PIB highlights SC directive to media against unverified news capable of causing panic amid COVID-19

The government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday highlighted the Supreme Court's directive to the media to maintain a strong sense of responsibility while reporting on issues pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated. In a statement, the PIB said the Supreme Court has noted that the migration of a large number of labourers working in the cities was triggered by panic created by fake news that the lockdown would continue for more than three months.  The court observed that it was not possible for it to overlook the menace of fake news by electronic, print or social media because the panic-driven migration has caused suffering to those who acted on such news, causing some to lose their lives, said the statement by the PIB which is under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The Supreme Court has directed the media, including print, electronic and social media, to maintain a strong sense of responsibility and ensure that unverified news capable of causing panic is not disseminated, it said. The top court has said in its order that it does not intend to interfere with free discussion about the pandemic, but at the same time has directed that the media refer to and publish the official version of the developments, the PIB statement stressed.  The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that to check fake news, a daily bulletin system with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic be made active within 24 hours by the government through all media avenues, including social media and forums, to clear people's doubts. In line with the directive, the PIB issued its daily bulletin on Wednesday with the latest updates related to COVID-19 and various steps being taken for prevention, containment and management of the pandemic in the country. PTI ASK RDM HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

US Open tennis still set for Aug. 31 start: organizers

US Open organizers still plan to host the Grand Slam event starting August 31 in New York, the US Tennis Association said Wednesday in the wake of Wimbledon being cancelled. Even as indoor courts at the National Tennis center were being use...

UP chief minister directs officials to ensure compliance of lockdown orders

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure the compliance of the lockdown orders, said an officials here on Wednesday. Additional Chief Secretary Home Awanish Awasthi said the chief minister has asked ...

JAC demands payment of full wages; Cong slams TRS govt

The Joint Action Committee of Telangana government employees has demanded that the state state government pay full salaries and not defer payment as decided on account of the lockdown due to COVID-19. The government move also drew flak from...

COVID-19: PM shares Ayush Ministry protocol to stay fit, says he drinks only hot water

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared an Ayush Ministry protocol on ways to stay fit and enhance immunity during coronavirus spread and urged people to make it a part of their livesLets keep the focus on being healthy. After all,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020