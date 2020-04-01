Left Menu
Development News Edition

54 people who visited Markaz Nizamuddin are quarantined: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that of the 71 people from West Bengal who had attended the religious event at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, 54 have been quarantined.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 21:45 IST
54 people who visited Markaz Nizamuddin are quarantined: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata holding a meeting via video conference on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that of the 71 people from West Bengal who had attended the religious event at Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi, 54 have been quarantined. "71 people from the state attended the event at Markaz Nizamuddin. 54 people out of 71 have been put under quarantine," said Banerjee.

She also said, "If anyone visited Markaz, they must inform the authorities. There is nothing to be scared of." The gathering organised by the Tablighi Jamaat at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin came into the spotlight after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed amongst those who attended the event held in mid-March.

COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from those who attended the event in Delhi, with 24 cases being reported from the national capital alone, apart from Telangana, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands amongst others. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 1637 in India, including 1466 active cases, 133 cured/discharged/migrated people and 38 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

IAF aircraft to soon transport medical equipment, other supplies to Maldives

An Indian Air Force IAF C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, carrying medical equipment and other supplies, will soon leave for the Maldives. Government sources said the relief materials are being sent as the Indian government wants to...

27 fresh COVID-19 cases in Jaipur, 11 of the attended Jamaat gathering in Delhi

Twenty-seven fresh cases of coronavirus were reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday and 11 of them had attended a Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Delhi, the countrys biggest COVID-19 hotspot, pushing the total count of infected people in the sta...

PM Modi urges people to follow Ayush Ministry's protocol to stay healthy amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people to look at the Ayush Ministry protocol for strengthening bodys immunity at a time when there is a threat of the spread of coronavirus and said there are many things in the protocol whic...

VP Naidu greets people on eve of Ram Navami

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted the nation on the eve of Ram Navami, saying he prayed for courage for people to collectively combat the major challenge of coronavirus that the world is facing. On this auspicious occasio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020