Coronavirus: UPSRTC staff suspended for unauthorised absence

An employee of the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) was suspended on Wednesday for unauthorised absence in "emergency condition" arising due to spread of the novel coronavirus, an official said. UPSRTC, MD Rajshekhar said that while the entire team of officers and other staff were on the important task as per the mandate of the government, Service Manager of Devipatan region Ramesh Kumar was absent from duty without permission from a competent authority.

Kumar "is suspended with immediate effect for unauthorised absence, leaving headquarter without permission, absence from duty in emergency conditions due to COVID 19 and for violating the UPSRTC HQ (headquarter) directions," he said. Rajshekhar also said that the UPSRTC has a policy of 'appreciation and award for the best performance' and 'explanation and action for gross negligence in duty".

