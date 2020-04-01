Left Menu
Development News Edition

680 arrested in Assam for violating lockdown norms in 8 days

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-04-2020 23:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 23:21 IST
680 arrested in Assam for violating lockdown norms in 8 days

A total of 680 people have been arrested across the state in eight days for violating norms of the ongoing lockdown to contain COVID-19 and collected over Rs 10 lakh fines, Assam Police said on Wednesday. The daily police report on the lockdown said 302 cases have been registered for 500 incidents since the beginning of the restrictions.

Accordingly, 680 people have been arrested in these cases. Police has also realised a total fine of Rs 10,18,900 for violating the lockdown norms.

Besides, 2,825 vehicles, mostly two-wheelers, have been seized from various parts of the state. Meanwhile, the Nalbari authorities indefinitely sealed Mallapara area in Nalbari town, banning entry and exit of anyone, after a 19-year-old youth staying there tested positive. He is a member of a group of 11 who attended he religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin.

Other members of the group have been admitted at the Swahid Mukunda Kakati Civil Hospital's isolation ward, officials said adding that 13 more people were also kept in the isolation ward as they had come in contact with the 11 persons from Delhi. Nalbari District Magistrate Bharat Bhushan Devchoudhury sealed the locality with effect from 7 pm Wednesday, thereby "In view of detection of one COVID-19 positive case, who was on home quarantine at Mallapara, Nalbari town, it is felt necessary to immediately seal the geographical area of Mallapara to arrest the spread of COVID-19 in the interest of public health," the order said.

As per the restrictions, neither any person nor any vehicle will be allowed to go inside or leave the area. "This order is made under the regulation 'The Assam COVID-19 Regulations, 2020' and shall be effective from 7 pm of 1st April, 2020 until further order," the order stated.

Earlier during the day, Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced four more positive COVID-19 cases, including the 19-year old from Nalbari..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

IMF has strong resources to deal with virus crisis, working to identify more -officials

International Monetary Fund officials said on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is putting major strains on emerging market economies, but are confident that the Fund has sufficient resources to meet their needs.The fund is quite a bi...

Coronavirus can spread one to three days before symptoms appear - CDC study

People infected with the novel coronavirus can transmit the infection one-to-three days before symptoms start to appear, according to a study published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC.The study, which underscored ...

Four more members of Senators organization test positive

The Ottawa Senators said Wednesday that four more members of the organization have recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus. The Senators had previously announced that two players had tested positive. All of those affected were ...

Pelosi wants 'vote by mail' provisions in next U.S. coronavirus bill

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday she wants to virus-proof the November election by including funding to boost voting by mail in the next pandemic response plan being put together by Democrats in the House of Representatives...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020