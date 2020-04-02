Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 1 held, dozen booked for group namaaz despite COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | Noida | Updated: 02-04-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 10:33 IST
Noida: 1 held, dozen booked for group namaaz despite COVID-19 lockdown

One man was arrested and around a dozen people booked here for allegedly gathering for a group namaaz in violation of lockdown restrictions imposed due to coronavirus, the Noida police said on Thursday. The FIR was lodged under provisions including those of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 after a video surfaced on social media on Wednesday evening purportedly showing the gathering on the terrace of a house for the prayer, the police said.

The development comes close on the heels of apprehensions of immense spread of the pandemic after a large number of people, including foreigners, attending a religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month and at least 53 of the attendees were tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital alone. The video showed 10-12 men gathering to offer namaaz on the terrace of a house, according to the police.

The matter was immediately probed and it emerged that the prayer had taken place under the leadership of a man identified as Sadiq in the JJ Cluster in Sector 16, under Sector 20 police station here, it said. "One of the accused in whose house the gathering was held has been arrested," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Sankalp Sharma told PTI.

Another police official said at present, CrPC Section 144 (which bars assembly of four or more people) is also imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar in order to check the spread of coronavirus, while the government, the administration and the media have been appealing to the people to not hold gatherings or not come out of their homes unless there is an emergency. "Despite all these measures, these men violated the orders for fulfilling a common objective and illegally held a gathering to offer namaaz. By their defiance and ignorance, their act could lead to the spread of coronavirus," the official said.

An FIR has been registered against them under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (unlawfully or negligently spreading infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) at the Sector 20 police station, the police said. Those named in the FIR are Saaliq, Saqib, Guddu, Mohammad Jahangir, Noor Hasan, Shamsher, Afroz, Firoz, Razi Alam, Tabrooq, Chhotu, the police said, adding, efforts were underway to arrest them.

So far 48 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in Gautam Buddh Nagar which is the highest number of COVID-19 patients for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to official figures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Three get 3-day imprisonment for violating lockdown

A Baramati court here in Maharashtra has awarded three-day imprisonment to three people for violating the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus. This is, perhaps, the first case of conviction for violating ...

Recko raises USD 6 Million in Series A funding

Recko, a Bengaluru-based enterprise fintech startup that enables AI-powered reconciliation of digital transactions, announced on Thursday it has raised USD six million in Series A funding. The investment was led by Vertex Ventures SEA and I...

Guatemalan migrant in U.S. custody positive for coronavirus - foreign ministry

A Guatemalan migrant in U.S. custody has been hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States, the Guatemalan foreign ministry said on Wednesday.It was the first case of a Guatemalan in U.S. immigration detention testing positive for the...

On Ram Navami, Kejriwal seeks strength from Lord Ram to fight coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami and sought strength from Lord Ram for all, especially healthcare personnel, to fight coronavirus. The spring festival of Ram Navami is celebrated ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020