Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally rises to 132

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:11 IST
21 new coronavirus cases in AP, tally rises to 132

In an unending spree, 21 more cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 132, officials said. All the fresh cases too were related to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi, from where COVID-19 has been fast spreading.

SPS Nellore district saw a significant jump in the number of cases as 17 were reported overnight. The district now has an overall 20 coronavirus positive cases.

Incidentally, the first coronavirus case in the state was reported from Nellore on March 12 when a foreign returnee tested positive but he has since recovered fully. With the blood test reports of as many as 493 cases yet to come, authorities fear the cases could only swell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow Metro rolls out food packets for stranded workers from its kitchen

The citys metro rail service has ground to a halt but some of its staff members are still at work, cooking food for those left without jobs after the lockdown to halt coronavirus. There are a number of people, especially migrant labourers w...

Spain reports 620,000 temporary layoffs since coronavirus lockdown

Spain has so far processed temporary layoff applications for at least 620,000 workers since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in mid March, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said at a news conference on...

Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000

Malaysia reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 3,116, the highest in Southeast Asia.The Ministry Of Health recorded a total of 50 deaths, with five reported on Thursday. ...

Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for shouting ‘corona, corona’ , spitting on hotel floor

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to two months jail on Thursday for shouting corona, corona and spitting on a hotel floor at the Changi Airport, the first conviction of its kind in the country related to the coronavirus outbreak, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020