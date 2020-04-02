Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Health of River Ganga improves

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 13:27 IST
Lockdown: Health of River Ganga improves

The health of Ganga River has seen significant improvement since enforcement of the nationwide lockdown that has led to reduction in dumping of industrial waste into it, experts have said. India has been placed under a three-week lockdown since March 24 with its 1.3 billion people instructed to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has claimed 50 lives so far and infected over 1,965 people in the country.   The Ganga river water was found to be suitable for  bathing at most monitoring centres, the Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

According to the real time water monitoring data of the CPCB, out of the 36 monitoring units placed at various points of the Ganga river, the water quality around 27 points was suitable for bathing and propagation of wildlife and fisheries. The parameters that the monitoring stations monitor online are dissolved oxygen (more than 6 mg/litre), biochemical oxygen demand (less than 2 mg/litre), total coliform levels (5000 per 100 ml) and pH (range between 6.5 and 8.5) to assess the health of the river.

Earlier, other than stretches in Uttarakhand and a couple of places as the river enters Uttar Pradesh, the river water was found to be unfit for bathing the whole way till it drains into the Bay of Bengal in West Bengal. Experts said the water quality of Ganga river has improved since the enforcement of the lockdown, especially around the industrial clusters.

Environmentalist Manoj Misra said it is a very good time for the CPCB to study the level of pollution coming from the industry. "The improvement that is visible needs to be validated with proper data. It is very good time for CPCB to study the level of pollution coming from the industry. It is a very good time to set up a baseline," he said.

Environmentalist Vikrant Tongad said the improvement has been specially seen in the industrial clusters which used to see huge pollution level due to dumping by industries. Tongad said the improvement has been seen around Ganga in Kanpur, an industrial town, from where huge industrial waste is generated and thrown into rivers.

"The improvement in the quality of water has also been observed in Ganga's tributaries like Hindon and Yamuna," he said. While the domestic sewerage has not reduced, industrial effluent has nearly finished and that is why the water quality has improved, he said, adding that the water quality is expected to further improve in the coming days till the enforcement of lockdown.

Bhim Singh Rawat, environmentalist and Associate Coordinator South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers, People (SANDRP), said improvements have also been seen in Ganga around Mathura. "The organic pollution level still gets diluted in the river but it is the chemical pollution by industries that  destroys river's self cleansing properties. The self-cleansing properties have improved due to which the water quality has improved," he said.

Himanshu Thakkar, environmental activist and water expert, coordinator of South Asia Network of Dams, Rivers & People (SANDRP), said the improvement is a temporary respite. "Due to lockdown, industrial activities are at the lower level. There would definitely be less effluent generation and discharge but the improvement is a temporary respite. What is required is more stringent regulations," he said.

"The NMCG (National Mission for Clean Ganga) is just tinkering with symptoms. They are putting up new infrastructure, creating new agreements, giving more incentives for industries but if there is no transparency or accountability then there is not going to be any change," he said.   However, no official report has been released on the improvement of water quality yet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow Metro rolls out food packets for stranded workers from its kitchen

The citys metro rail service has ground to a halt but some of its staff members are still at work, cooking food for those left without jobs after the lockdown to halt coronavirus. There are a number of people, especially migrant labourers w...

Spain reports 620,000 temporary layoffs since coronavirus lockdown

Spain has so far processed temporary layoff applications for at least 620,000 workers since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in mid March, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said at a news conference on...

Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000

Malaysia reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 3,116, the highest in Southeast Asia.The Ministry Of Health recorded a total of 50 deaths, with five reported on Thursday. ...

Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for shouting ‘corona, corona’ , spitting on hotel floor

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to two months jail on Thursday for shouting corona, corona and spitting on a hotel floor at the Changi Airport, the first conviction of its kind in the country related to the coronavirus outbreak, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020