Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 lockdown: Cong, BJP dole out food to poor in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 02-04-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 14:15 IST
COVID-19 lockdown: Cong, BJP dole out food to poor in MP

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic planted its feet firmly in Madhya Pradesh, political parties have moved away from their blame games and are reaching out to those affected by the nationwide lockdown. While the Madhya Pradesh Congress is using its headquarters here as the base for its food distribution programme, the BJP is also providing meals with the help of its workers and local leaders.

The Rajiv Gandhi Hall at Madhya Pradesh Congress office here has been converted into a community kitchen, to provide meals to those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Located in the ground floor of Indira Bhawan, the state Congress headquarters in Bhopal, Rajiv Gandhi Hall is full of vessels.

"We have set up a kitchen here to provide meals to daily wagers and those who have no access to essential commodities during the lockdown," state Congress treasurer Govind Goyal told PTI. Food packets are being distributed by party workers and representatives of social organisations.

"Our target at present is to run the kitchen till April 15. We are able to provide 25,000 food packets every day," he added. Meanwhile, the BJP has assigned the work of food distribution to its vast network of local leaders and workers across the state.

"We have made multi-layered arrangements to reach out the poor in the state. Our workers are sending out meals from their homes," BJP's state president Rajnish Agarwal said. Apart from this, community kitchens were also set up by leaders soon after the lockdown was announced, he said.

The party plans to engage nine lakh of its workers in the food distribution chain and related works during the lockdown, he said. "In addition to meals, our workers also send out packages containing lentils, rice, flour, oil and other essentials, " Agarwal said.

BJP workers have been reaching out to 25-30 lakh people every day and hope to help out 45 lakh people daily, he added. "We are distributing food packets with the help of local administration, police and social organisations, who are in touch with people in need," he said.

The work is being monitored constantly by a committee of leaders at the state level, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Lucknow Metro rolls out food packets for stranded workers from its kitchen

The citys metro rail service has ground to a halt but some of its staff members are still at work, cooking food for those left without jobs after the lockdown to halt coronavirus. There are a number of people, especially migrant labourers w...

Spain reports 620,000 temporary layoffs since coronavirus lockdown

Spain has so far processed temporary layoff applications for at least 620,000 workers since the country imposed a nationwide lockdown to limit the spread of coronavirus in mid March, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said at a news conference on...

Malaysia reports 208 new coronavirus cases, total over 3,000

Malaysia reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total to 3,116, the highest in Southeast Asia.The Ministry Of Health recorded a total of 50 deaths, with five reported on Thursday. ...

Indian-origin Singaporean jailed for shouting ‘corona, corona’ , spitting on hotel floor

An Indian-origin Singaporean was sentenced to two months jail on Thursday for shouting corona, corona and spitting on a hotel floor at the Changi Airport, the first conviction of its kind in the country related to the coronavirus outbreak, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020