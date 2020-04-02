CWC demands more testing for coronavirus, asks govt to set up task force for reviving economy

The Congress Working Committee on Thursday demanded more testing for coronavirus and called upon the government to immediately set up a task force of experts for suggesting measures to revive the economy. At a meeting of the CWC, the party's highest decision making body, held through video conferencing, it was also suggested that the government immediately come out with 'financial action plan 2' to help those affected due to the 21-day countrywide lockdown.

The CWC accused the government of not giving any serious thought to the deteriorating economic situation in the country, even as it said the government has erred in adopting the policy of limited testing for COVID-19. It called for more testing for coronavirus and said extensive testing in many countries had led to containment of the spread of the deadly virus.

Suggesting various measures, the CWC said the government should focus on containment of the virus by extensive testing, medical treatment to the infected persons, and substantial enhancement of the capacity, infrastructure and human resources to fight the epidemic. It said the government should focus on livelihood support to the poor people, especially daily wage earners, migrant workers, casual and temporary workers, laid-off workers, self-employed people, farmers, tenant farmers and landless agricultural workers.

Besides, it said it has to ensure maintenance of supply of goods and services so that people locked down in their homes can access their daily household need items. The CWC called upon the government to take steps to re-start the engines of economic growth.

The committee also called for making adequate and comprehensive preparations for immediate harvesting and procurement of wheat and other rabi crops at minimum support price. "The CWC is of the opinion that the government has not given any thought whatsoever to the deteriorating economic situation. This does not brook any delay. "The CWC demands that the government should immediately appoint an Economic Task Force consisting of world renowned economists to suggest three plans: an emergency plan within one week; a short to medium term plan within one month; and a medium to long term plan within three months in order to protect and revive the economy," the CWC statement read out by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said. AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "On containment and treatment, the government has erred in adopting a strategy of limited testing. A lockdown or any other kind of restrictions is futile unless it is accompanied by extensive testing." "The flawed strategy must be revised and testing must be scaled up urgently," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.