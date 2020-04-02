Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong playing petty politics over COVID-19, misleading people: Amit Shah

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 17:40 IST
Cong playing petty politics over COVID-19, misleading people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday slammed the Congress, saying it is playing "petty politics" over the novel coronavirus outbreak and asked it to think about national interest, instead of misleading the people. Shah's comments came hours after Congress president Sonia Gandhi criticised the government for the "unplanned" implementation of the countrywide lockdown, which, she said, caused "chaos and pain" to millions. "Under PM @narendramodi's leadership, India's efforts to fight Coronavirus are being lauded domestically and globally. 130-crore Indians are united to defeat COVID-19," the minister said in a tweet.

"Yet, the Congress is playing petty politics. High time they think of national interest and stop misleading people," Shah said. Gandhi, addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) through video conferencing, called for availability of all necessary equipment for medical professionals.

She said the onus lies on the government to ensure that the spread of infection and casualties are not caused owing to lack of infrastructure or preparedness. The Congress chief said the country was in the midst of an unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis which can be overcome only if everyone acts in solidarity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

INS Nireekshak rescues 10 stranded fishermen at Kochi

INS Nireekshak, a Diving support vessel of Southern Naval Command, based at Kochi, on mission patrol along the Kerala Coast came to the rescue of 10 fishermen stranded onboard Fishing Boat Saint Nicholas, of Tamilnadu origin on 01 Apr 20 of...

Singapore reports 49 more coronavirus cases, taking total to 1,049

Singapore on Thursday reported 49 more coronavirus cases, its Health Ministry said, taking the city-states total infections of the disease to 1,049. The country suffered its fourth coronavirus-related death earlier on Thursday....

Amit Shah directs Delhi Police, DGPs of other states to take legal action against 960 foreigners for violating laws: Home Ministry.

Amit Shah directs Delhi Police, DGPs of other states to take legal action against 960 foreigners for violating laws Home Ministry....

Florida reaches deal to allow two cruise ships to dock, passengers to disembark

Holland America Line and Florida officials have reached a deal for the cruise lines Rotterdam and Zaandam ships to dock in the state, NBC News reported on Thursday citing unnamed sources, adding that the vessels were scheduled to dock at 1 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020