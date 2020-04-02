HIGHLIGHTS AT 6.10 PM

Following are the top stories at 6.10 pm: NATION DEL119 VIRUS-MHA-LD-TABLIGHI 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members, primary contacts quarantined in country: MHA New Delhi: About 9,000 Tablighi Jamaat members and their primary contacts have been quarantined till now in the country after the government undertook "massive efforts" as part of steps to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, a senior home ministry official said on Thursday. DEL98 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY 328 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths reported since Wednesday: Health ministry New Delhi: About 400 COVID-19 positive cases have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster, the health ministry said on Thursday.

DEL117 PM-VIRUS-2NDLD CMs Focus on testing, tracing, quarantine; formulate 'staggered' exit strategy from lockdown: PM to CMs New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- in the next few weeks with a common goal to ensure minimum loss of life, and pitched for formulating a “staggered” exit strategy from the ongoing lockdown. DEL87 LOCKDOWN-SUSHIL MODI-INTERVIEW Migrants arrival in Bihar posed unmanageable crisis but it was averted: Sushil Modi New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The unexpected arrival of tens of thousands of migrants amid the lockdown posed an "unmanageable" crisis for Bihar but it was defused with a number of effective measures, state Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on Thursday.

BOM20 MH-VIRUS-DHARAVI Death of patient fuels fear of COVID-19 spread in Dharavi slum Mumbai: The death of a COVID-19 patient from Mumbai's Dharavi, known as one of the biggest slums in Asia, has exposed its residents to the vulnerability of contracting the viral infection and sparked a fear of its spread in the highly congested area. CAL4 AR-VIRUS-POSITIVE Arunachal man who attended Nizamuddin event tests positive for COVID-19, first case in state Itanagar: A 31-year-old man, who attended a congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin West, tested positive for COVID-19 in Lohit district on Thursday, making it the first case of coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh, health officials said.

LEGAL LGM2 KL-HC-LIQUOR Kerala HC stays govt order on special passes for tipplers to buy liquor Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed a state government decision to issue special passes to tipplers, who have withdrawal symptoms and doctor's prescription to purchase liquor from the Excise department. LGD1 VIRUS-SC-CHILDREN SC takes cognisance of condition of children protection homes amid COVID-19 New Delhi: The Supreme Court has taken cognisance on its own on the condition of children protection homes across the country amid the coronavirus outbreak which has so far claimed 50 lives in India.

BUSINESS DEL112 BIZ-VIRUS-AP-INDUSTRY Industries in Andhra Pradesh up, running with safety precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak: State govt New Delhi: As the country's industry takes a big hit due to the coronavirus outbreak, many companies from pharmaceuticals to textiles in Andhra Pradesh are operating at a lower capacity with safety measures and the government support, according to the state's industries, commerce and IT minister. DCM42 BIZ-VIRUS-UNIONS LABOUR-MINISTER Covid-19: Unions seek labour minister's intervention to prevent job losses, pay cuts; demand income support scheme for informal workers New Delhi: Trade unions on Thursday sought Labour Minister Santosh Gangawar's intervention at the ground level to stop retrenchment of employees and salary cuts and also demanded an income support scheme for over 40-crore informal workers hit by the coronavirus lockdown in the country. FOREIGN FGN36 VIRUS-CHINA China reports 35 new imported coronavirus cases, six deaths Beijing: China reported 35 new imported cases of the novel coronavirus while the death toll from the COVID1-9 infections increased to 3,318 after six more fatalities were confirmed on Wednesday from the virus hit Hubei province, health officials said on Thursday. FGN12 VIRUS-TRUMP-FUND Trump proposes USD 2 trillion infrastructure fund Washington: US President Donald Trump has proposed a massive USD 2 trillion infrastructure plan, along with several other measures like corporate deductibility for restaurants and entertainment facilities to stimulate the American economy ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

