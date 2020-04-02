Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot urges PM to provide Rs 1 lakh crore for states

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:09 IST
COVID-19: Ashok Gehlot urges PM to provide Rs 1 lakh crore for states

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide a total of Rs 1 lakh crore as an immediate assistance for the state governments to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, an official statement said. During a video conference of the PM with chief ministers, Gehlot also urged Modi for an interstate supply chain protocol to ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials, medicines and medical equipment, it said.

Rajasthan CM told the prime minister that many of the states are already facing a difficult financial situation due to the pandemic which has badly affected the economy as the industries are shut and revenue collection has nosedived, the statement said. During the video conference, Gehlot suggested that Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) should coordinate the procurement process so that states can get Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators at reasonable prices, it said. The chief minister also briefed PM Modi on the measures taken by the Rajasthan government to help the people during COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

“I told PM that we are working 24X7, we have formed a core group under ACS Home. The war room is functioning separately and in each district war rooms have been set up. Entire monitoring is happening at the CM level,” Gehlot tweeted. “All poor people in state, deprived sections and those in old age homes, orphanages, destitute, beggars, divyangs, whether in cities or villages, we are registering all of them so that we can provide food to them in crisis,” he said. Gehlot said 78 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension schemes have been given the pension amount for the month of February and the pensions for the month of March will be credited this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-How elite U.S. college students brought Covid-19 home from campus

Like many American colleges, Vanderbilt University in Nashville announced last month it was closing its dormitories and putting classes online because of the growing threat of coronavirus. It said it was acting out of an abundance of cautio...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic continued to rise on Thursday, after the World Health Organization said the global case count would reach 1 million and the death toll 50,000 in the next few days and economic pain deepened with ...

Pelosi forms bipartisan panel to oversee $2 trillion coronavirus relief

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will form a bipartisan select committee on the coronavirus crisis to oversee the spending of 2 trillion Congress has approved to respond to the pandemic.Pelosi told rep...

-Thousands of U.S. banks may sit out small-business rescue plan on liability worries -sources

Thousands of U.S. banks, including some of the countrys largest lenders, have said they may not participate in the federal governments small-business rescue program due to concerns about taking on too much legal and financial risk, five peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020