9 policemen injured in attacks while enforcing lockdown across West Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 19:52 IST
9 policemen injured in attacks while enforcing lockdown across West Bengal

Police personnel were attacked and at least nine of them were injured in various parts of West Bengal while enforcing the ongoing lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic, senior officers said on Thursday. Stones were thrown at quick response teams in South 24 Parganas and West Midnapore districts when they stopped people from assembling, they added.

An incident was reported from the Bhangore area of South 24 Parganas on Wednesday night, when a patrolling team stopped youngsters from gathering, a senior officer said. "The youngsters pushed the police personnel and hurled stones at them when they were asked to go home. A sub-inspector and four constables were injured in the clash. A police vehicle was also damaged. We have arrested five persons," he added.

In another incident, a police team was attacked, resulting in injuries to two assistant sub-inspectors and two constables, in the Goaltore area of West Midnapore district, when they asked a group of people not to gather at a tea stall. "We are trying to trace those behind the attack. The injured police personnel are being treated at a hospital," a district police official said.

The Birbhum district police has not been physically assaulted, but abuses were hurled at policemen while they were enforcing the lockdown. As the 21-day nationwide lockdown entered its ninth day on Thursday, people in various parts of the state were seen jostling at markets and ration shops to buy essential items.

In several parts of the state, especially in Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and Birbhum districts, people were seen standing outside shops in close proximity, despite requests from the local administrations to maintain social distancing. The civic bodies in Uttarpara and Konnagar in Hooghly district are using drones to identify the places where people are out on the streets and necessary action is being taken, an official said.

