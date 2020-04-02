Goa implementing Centre's COVID-19 measures: Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said most of the directives given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on tackling the coronavirus pandemic are being adhered to by the state government. The PM held a video conference with chief ministers to take stock of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent 21-day lockdown enforced to tackle the pandemic. Sawant was among those who attended the meet.

At the meet, Modi told chief ministers that to check the spread of the coronavirus, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the focus in the next few weeks. The PM said it is necessary to ensure availability of dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.

Talking to reporters, Sawant said Modi guided chief ministers on mitigation measures. He said measures like setting up hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients and testing centres in each of the state have been already implemented in Goa.

We have set up a special hospital for COVID-19 patients and our testing facility is also in place, he said. Sawant said only chief ministers of states which have high number of coronavirus cases interacted with Modi during the conference.

As compared to others states, there are not many cases in Goa. So, I did not speak to the PM, he said. The coastal state has so far reported five coronavirus cases.

Sawant said the Prime Minister suggested undertaking a health survey across states to identify people who have symptoms similar to the viral infection. Asked whether the ongoing lockdown will continue after April 14, Sawant said this decision has to be taken by the Centre.

