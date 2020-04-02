Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi, German Chancellor Merkel exchange views on lack of medicines to deal with COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 20:52 IST
PM Modi, German Chancellor Merkel exchange views on lack of medicines to deal with COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday exchanged views on the low availability of medicines and medical equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic as they agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in the area. The two leaders held a telephonic conversation and discussed COVID-19, the situation in their respective countries, and the importance of international collaboration for fighting the health crisis.

"They shared views on the inadequate availability of medicines and medical equipment required during the pandemic, and agreed to explore avenues of cooperation in this regard," a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. The German chancellor agreed with the prime minister that the COVID-19 pandemic is an important turning point in modern history, and offers an opportunity to forge a new vision of globalization focused on the shared interests of humanity as a whole, according to the statement.

Modi informed her about the recent Indian initiatives to disseminate simple yoga exercises and immunity-enhancing Ayurvedic remedies for people of the world. The chancellor agreed that such practices could be very beneficial for enhancing psychological and physical health, especially under the present lockdown conditions, the statement said.

India is under a 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24 to prevent coronavirus spread. Germany has also extended its current restrictions on public life to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus by two weeks until April 19. German authorities on March 22 ordered restaurants shut and banned gatherings of more than two people to slow the spread of COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

Elderly to be evacuated en masse from ultra-Orthodox Israeli town hit by coronavirus

The Israeli military will evacuate elderly residents en masse from an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town with a disproportionately large outbreak of coronavirus, the government said on Thursday. Some 4,500 people aged 80 and above would be taken ou...

'Marvel Unlimited' offers free access to iconic comic book stories for 1 month

Marvel Unlimited, Marvels digital comics subscription service, is now offering all fans free access to some of the Marvels most iconic stories from recent years, including now-classic Marvel Comics such as Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow,...

Govt under-funding fight against coronavirus: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday alleged that the government is under-funding the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and asked the Modi dispensation to announce that it will fund the battle with Rs 5-6 lakh crore. In a s...

COVID-19: MHA exempts agri produce, anganwadi, AYUSH services delivery from lockdown

Services involved in direct marketing of agricultural produce, anganwadi workers and AYUSH related health facilities are exempted from the countrywide lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Centre told states on Thursda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020