Sonowal leads sanitisation programme in Guwahati

As a part of the measures taken by the Assam government to ensure cleanliness and contain the COVID-19 outbreak, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday led a sanitisation exercise and himself sprayed disinfectant in Fancy Bazar near old jail area in Guwahati on Thursday. The sanitisation work was undertaken by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) with the help of its fire and emergency services wing. The GMC has been spearheading a sanitisation programme in and around Guwahati.

Talking to reporters there, Chief Minister Sonowal said the government has given emphasis on societal hygiene and the GMC has launched this sanitisation programme throughout the city. Since social distancing is the 'standard protocol' world-wide to contain the infection of the virus, people should adhere to lockdown completely given throughout the country for 21 days, he said.

Meanwhile, 47 people including the family members of the brother of Assams first COVID-19 case, were sent on quarantine in Hailakandi district. All of them had attended a wedding at Panchgram in the district, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli said instruction has been given to the police to take strict action against any government employee who indulges in hate mongering on social media. Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath said, "We are contemplating to register cases and to arrest trouble mongers, including government employees, who are spreading hate speeches and contents through social media." PTI ESB NN NN

