Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Maha govt launches online self-assessment tool

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 09:32 IST
COVID-19: Maha govt launches online self-assessment tool

With over 400 people testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state government has now taken the fight against the pandemic online, by launching a COVID-19 self-assessment tool. The government has created a digital platform, wherein citizens can assess their symptoms from the comfort of their homes and later contact authorities if they have any doubts about their condition, an official release stated.

The state government has collaborated with Apollo 24x7 and launched an online tool, which is available at https://covid-19.maharashtra.gov.in/, to help people assess their symptoms at home. Immediate medical advice and other relevant contact information are also available on this link, the official release said.

As per the guidelines issued by the WHO and Government of India, persons experiencing mild symptoms associated with coronavirus infection are required to self-quarantine or report to a hospital if their condition worsens. The online self-assessment tool allows the authorities to have a real-time dashboard and helps them keep track of people with strong coronavirus symptoms who have used the tool, the release stated.

Apart from this, the platform also has dos and don'ts, helpline numbers and other information about the pandemic. The authorities also plan to upgrade the tool with a facility to avail healthcare advice over phone or video calls from doctors, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

World Bank to roll out USD 160 bln emergency aid over 15 months

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 103 new coronavirus and 4 new deaths; total cases at 1,978

Thailand on Friday reported 103 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths, bringing its total number cases to 1,978, a health official said. There were four new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 19, said a spokesman for the governments ...

Investors look to China for a glimpse of life after coronavirus

Chinas recovery from the coronavirus outbreak may hold investable lessons for the rest of the globe, according to fund managers who are closely watching - and have begun cautiously buying - in the worlds second-biggest economy. With the wor...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Do social distancing better, White House doctor tells Americans. Trump objectsDr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House task force on the coronavirus, had a message for Americ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Oprah Winfrey donates 10 million for coronavirus reliefOprah Winfrey said on Thursday she was donating 10 million to coronavirus relief efforts, including a new venture to help get food ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020